Scientists Building AI To Suggest Treatment Plans For Cancer

Researchers at King's College Hospital and the Queen Mary University of London have developed a computer-based algorithm, named Drug Ranking Using Machine Learning (DRUML), which can lay down the most effective treatment plan for patients diagnosed with primary liver cancer.

The AI algorithm is designed to categorize drugs used on patients with bile duct cancer, based on their potency in bringing down the cancer cell growth.

Recently published in Cancer Research, an American Association of Cancer Research journal, the research into DRUML provided direct insight into the future possibility of the software to be used to select the most fruitful treatment plan for patients by simply predicting and analyzing the individual patient responses to therapies.

In the words of Professor Pedro Cutillas, a researcher at the Queen Mary University of London, "Patients who are diagnosed with primary liver cancer often have a very poor prognosis. Cancers of the bile duct, in particular, exhibit great variation in their protein expression and characteristics from patient to patient. This variation results in patients displaying different responses to therapy. Hence why a one-size-fits-all approach to treatment is not the most effective way to reduce cancer cell growth and why we applied DRUML to this type of cancer."

At Queen Mary's Barts Cancer Institute, DRUML would examine data on the presence of dysregulated proteins, and it ranks how different cancer cells respond to 400 different drugs.

Patients from all over the world donated bile duct cancer cells and tumors to be used in the AI software process. The protein patterns in those cells were studied, enabling the AI software to make recommendations on therapy accordingly.

The clinical researcher at King's College Hospital and lead researcher of the work, Dr. Shirin E Khorsandi, added: "This study, we believe, represents a significant advancement in artificial intelligence and further patient involvement and participation will ensure that we have an algorithm that captures the best drugs for multiple variations of liver cancer."

"While this approach is still in its infancy, we are optimistic that the application of artificial intelligence to tackling one of the hardest to treat cancers, can transform how liver cancers are diagnosed and treated by clinicians in the future," added Khorsandi.

