China GDP Data On Tap For Monday

China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as September figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and foreign direct investment.

GDP is expected to gain 0.5 percent on quarter and 5.2 percent on year, slowing from 1.3 percent on quarter and 7.9 percent on year in the previous three months.

Industrial production is tipped to rise 4.5 percent on year, down from 5.3 percent in August. Retail sales are expected to climb an annual 3.3 percent, up from 2.5 percent a month earlier. FAI is called higher by 7.9 percent on year, down from 8.9 percent in the previous month. The jobless rate in August was 5.1 percent, while FDI was up 22.3 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide Q3 data for consumer prices and also see September results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ.

Inflation is tipped to rise 1.4 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year in Q3, up from 1.3 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year in the previous three months. The service index in August had a score of 35.6.

Singapore will release September numbers for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on month and 8.5 percent on year. That follows the 3.6 percent monthly decline and the 2.7 percent yearly gain in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.