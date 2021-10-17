Additional Support Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, jumping almost 100 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,015-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on solid earnings news and continued support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and stocks, weakness from the automobile producers and oil companies.

For the day, the index collected 26.42 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 3,015.06 after trading between 2,999.33 and 3,021.90. Volume was 847 million shares worth 12.4 trillion won. There were 673 gainers and 208 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.26 percent, while KB Financial spiked 2.20 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.68 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.01 percent, LG Electronics jumped 2.43 percent, SK Hynix soared 4.90 percent, Naver lost 0.38 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.89 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.42 percent, Lotte Chemical improved 1.04 percent, S-Oil shed 0.46 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 1.90 percent, POSCO perked 0.15 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.83 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.88 percent, Hyundai Motor dipped 0.24 percent and Kia Motors fell 0.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened solidly in the green on Friday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 382.20 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 35,294.76, while the NASDAQ jumped 73.91 points or 0.50 percent to close at 14,897.34 and the S&P rose 33.11 points or 0.75 percent to end at 4,471.37. For the week, the Dow added 1.6 percent, the NASDAQ rose 2.2 percent and the S&P gained 1.8 percent.

Another batch of upbeat earnings news fueled the rally, led by financial giant Goldman Sachs (GS) and aluminum producer Alcoa (AA), among others.

Buying interest was also generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales in September. Also, the Labor Department said import prices in the U.S. increased less than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher Friday after the International Energy Agency said oil demand is likely to increase significantly due to the energy crunch supporting prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.97 or 1.2 percent at $82.28 a barrel. For the week, WTI Crude oil futures gained 3.7 percent, surging for the eighth straight week.

