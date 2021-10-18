Amazon To Hire 150,000 Seasonal Employees For Holiday Season

e-Commerce giant Amazon is set to hire 150,000 seasonal employees across the U.S. to manage the upcoming holiday season better. It is looking to provide seasonal jobs to people of all backgrounds and skill levels.

Amazon noted that all Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour based on shifts in many locations. In addition, they also gain the opportunity to transition to long-term careers.

The online retailer added that these seasonal roles are in addition to previously announced plans to hire over 40,000 new full-time and part-time corporate and jobs and 125,000 full and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs in hundreds of cities and towns throughout the U.S.

The seasonal hiring helps Amazon to deliver on its promises during the holiday season rush and also provides flexibility to its full-time employees during busy periods. The seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. in 2021.

These new hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 and safety protocols. They will be assigned jobs across Amazon's operations network include stowing, picking, packing, shipping and more.

These seasonal job openings are available in hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S. States with the greatest number of seasonal roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The company has opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. in 2021, Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has hired more than 450,000 people in the U.S. to meet the significant boost in demand as majority of people were confined to their homes due to the lockdowns and related restrictions.

The company, which is now the largest job creator in the U.S., was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers. True to this naming, many of these seasonal employees return each holiday season year-after-year or choose to transition to full-time roles within the company as Amazon values its seasonal employees.

