Apple Launches Next-Gen MacBook Pro Powered By Latest M1 Pro And M1 Max Chips

Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday unveiled its latest MacBook Pro featuring Apple's fastest ever chipsets.



The new laptop comes in two sizes and both can be configured with either M1 Pro or M1 Max chips.



Greg Joswiak, SVP of Worldwide Marketing at Apple said, "We set out to create the world's best pro notebook, and today we're excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max — a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivaled battery life, and groundbreaking features. The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design. The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we've ever built."



Apple has used the Liquid Retina XDR display for both models with the camera jumping to 1080p. The company also claims that the new MacBook Pro lineup, all powered by their in-house M-series chips, is designed to take performance to the next level.



The company statement said, "MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers, and anyone who wants the world's best notebook."



On paper, M1 Pro is powered by an up-to-10-core CPU which is 70% more powerful than the previous M1 chip in the 13-inch MacBook pro. The architecture has eight performance cores to enhance the speed and two efficiency cores. The chip also has a 16-core GPU which is twice the fast as the M1 variant. Apple has also increased the bandwidth to 200GB/sec, almost thrice the bandwidth of M1 first gen with a unified memory of 32 GB.



M1 Max is built on the same architecture but the GPU is made of 32 cores, making it two times faster than the MacBook Pro. The bandwidth is also 400 GB/Sec with 64 GB unified memory.



Speaking about the chipsets, Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies said, "M1 has transformed our most popular systems with incredible performance, custom technologies, and industry-leading power efficiency. No one has ever applied a system-on-a-chip design to a pro system until today with M1 Pro and M1 Max. With massive gains in CPU and GPU performance, up to six times the memory bandwidth, a new media engine with ProRes accelerators, and other advanced technologies, M1 Pro and M1 Max take Apple silicon even further, and are unlike anything else in a pro notebook."



The company also claimed that the new MacBooks take 40% less energy despite drawing so much power under the hood. The battery is thought to be powerful enough to stay on for about 21 hours. Apple has also added a 16-core neural engine to increase the performance of the camera. The Neural Engine, coupled with Apple's AI will increase object detection to the best performance recorded on a notebook camera.



The variants, priced at $1999 (14 inches) and $2499 (16 Inches), will be available in the store from Tuesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News