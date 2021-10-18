Rebound Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 65 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,175-point plateau although it may see renewed support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with concerns over economic recovery tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index eased just 0.09 points to finish at 3,173.82 after trading between 3,163.11 and 3,179.00. Volume was 2.03 billion shares worth 1.12 billion Singapore dollars. There were 233 gainers and 225 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT skidded 0.99 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tanked 1.40 percent, City Developments gained 0.27 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 0.63 percent, DBS Group rose 0.23 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.36 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.34 percent, SembCorp Industries and Singapore Technologies Engineering both tumbled 1.02 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 0.72 percent, Singapore Exchange retreated 0.73 percent, SingTel surged 1.59 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.41 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 1.44 percent and Dairy Farm International, Wilmar International, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Thai Beverage, SATS, Singapore Press Holdings and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened lower on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 quickly bounced higher and stayed that way, while the Dow remained in the red and finished slightly lower.

The Dow shed 36.15 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,258.61, while the NASDAQ jumped 124.47 points or 0.84 percent to close at 15,021.81 and the S&P rose 15.09 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,486.46.

The initial weakness on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets. Worries about the global economic outlook also weighed on the markets after data showed the Chinese hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter.

An advance by Treasury yields also contributed to the initial drop, although selling pressure waned as yields pulled back well off their highs.

Solid economic data triggered some buying interest after the National Association of Home Builders reported a notable improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in October. Retail and software stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while biotechnology, airline and gold stocks moved to the downside.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday, extending recent gains amid expectations global energy demand will continue to rise following several countries easing travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $82.44 a barrel.

