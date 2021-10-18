Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To See Renewed Support

The Taiwan stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 430 points or 2.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,700-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with concerns over economic recovery tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the cement stocks, support from the financials and a mixed picture from the companies.



For the day, the index lost 75.74 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 16,705.46 after trading between 16,695.89 and 16,862.03.



Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.69 percent, while Mega Financial jumped 1.38 percent, CTBC Financial perked 0.22 percent, First Financial added 0.44 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.67 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.18 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 1.83 percent, Largan Precision dropped 1.00 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.31 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.17 percent, Delta Electronics soared 3.96 percent, Formosa Plastic was up 0.44 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.60 percent and Fubon Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened lower on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 quickly bounced higher and stayed that way, while the Dow remained in the red and finished slightly lower.

The Dow shed 36.15 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,258.61, while the NASDAQ jumped 124.47 points or 0.84 percent to close at 15,021.81 and the S&P rose 15.09 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,486.46.

The initial weakness on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets. Worries about the global economic outlook also weighed on the markets after data showed the Chinese hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter.

An advance by Treasury yields also contributed to the initial drop, although selling pressure waned as yields pulled back well off their highs.

Solid economic data triggered some buying interest after the National Association of Home Builders reported a notable improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in October. Retail and software stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while biotechnology, airline and gold stocks moved to the downside.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday, extending recent gains amid expectations global energy demand will continue to rise following several countries easing travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $82.44 a barrel.

