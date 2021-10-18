Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 450 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 25,400-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with concerns over economic recovery tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the casinos, stocks and oil companies were offset by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index climbed 78.75 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 25,409.75 after trading between 25,123.25 and 25,425.32.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 0.93 percent, while AIA Group sank 0.40 percent, Alibaba Group rose 0.68 percent, Alibaba Health Info skidded 0.75 percent, ANTA Sports soared 4.45 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.01 percent, China Resources Land dropped 0.16 percent, CITIC declined 0.87 percent, CNOOC jumped 1.38 percent, Country Garden tumbled 1.12 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 3.39 percent, Hang Lung Properties plunged 1.44 percent, Henderson Land plummeted 1.70 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.87 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China retreated 0.92 percent, Li Ning rallied 2.82 percent, Meituan shed 0.14 percent, New World Development tanked 1.33 percent, Sands China spiked 3.59 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties eased 0.10 percent, Xiaomi Corporation increased 0.47 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 5.03 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical, Longfor, Techtronic Industries and China Life Insurance were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened lower on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 quickly bounced higher and stayed that way, while the Dow remained in the red and finished slightly lower.

The Dow shed 36.15 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,258.61, while the NASDAQ jumped 124.47 points or 0.84 percent to close at 15,021.81 and the S&P rose 15.09 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,486.46.

The initial weakness on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets. Worries about the global economic outlook also weighed on the markets after data showed the Chinese hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter.

An advance by Treasury yields also contributed to the initial drop, although selling pressure waned as yields pulled back well off their highs.

Solid economic data triggered some buying interest after the National Association of Home Builders reported a notable improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in October. Retail and software stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while biotechnology, airline and gold stocks moved to the downside.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday, extending recent gains amid expectations global energy demand will continue to rise following several countries easing travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $82.44 a barrel.

