Poland Average Gross Wages Increase In September

Poland's average gross wages increased in September, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in September and amounted to 5841.16 PLN. This was in line with economists' expectation.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages remained unchanged in September.

Average paid employment rose 0.6 percent annually in September and amounted to 6347.2 thousand. This was in line with economists' expectation.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment fell 0.1 percent in September.

For the January to September period, average gross wages rose 8.4 percent and average paid employment increased 0.2 percent.

