The Lumineers Share Video For New Single 'Big Shot'

The Lumineers recently shared their new song "Big Shot" from the group's upcoming album, Brightside.

"Big Shot" is the second song to be shared from Brightside, which is scheduled for release on January 14 via Dualtone in North America and Decca Records globally. The first to come out of the album was the title track.

The Lumineers also shared the official music video for "Big Shot" on YouTube.

Speaking about the video, the band's co-founder Wesley Schultz said, "We are all big shots in our own story, and, now, we've all been humbled over the last 18 months. The video was inspired by the 90s, and the storytelling music videos we grew up watching on MTV."

The album was produced by Simone Felice and mixed and engineered by David Baron his Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, New York.

The Lumineers will kick off a U.K. and European tour in February in support of the album.

Tour Dates:

February 01 2022 - PRAGUE Tipsport Arena (Czech Republic)

February 02 2022 - VIENNA Wiener Stadthalle (Austria)

February 04 2022 - BERLIN Max Shmeling Halle (Germany)

February 05 2022 - WARSAW COS Torwar (Poland)

February 08 2022 - DUSSELDORF Mitsubishi (Germany)

February 09 2022 - FRANKFURT Jahrhunderthalle (Germany)

February 11 2022 - ZURICH Samsung Hall (Switzerland)

February 13 2022 - MADRID Wizink Center (Spain)

February 16 2022 - MILAN Lorenzini District (Italy)

February 17 2022 - MUNICH Olympiahalle (Germany)

February 19 2022 - ANTWERP Lotto Arena (Belgium)

February 20 2022 - AMSTERDAM AFAS Live (Netherlands)

February 22 2022 - PARIS Zenith (France)

February 24 2022 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

February 25 2022 - GLASGOW SSE Hydro

February 27 2022 - DUBLIN 3Arena

March 02 2022 - MANCHESTER AO Arena

March 04 2022 - LONDON O2 Arena

(Photo: Dualtone Records)

