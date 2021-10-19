European Stocks Close Modestly Higher On Earnings Optimism

European stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday as some strong earnings updates helped outweigh concerns about worries about inflation and supply-chain disruptions.

Several top U.S. companies, including Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Markets also reacted positively to Refinitiv data that European companies' third-quarter profits will likely grow to 46.7% from the same period in the previous year.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.33%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.19% up and Germany's DAX advanced 0.27%. France's CAC 40 edged down 0.05%, while Switzerland's SMI declined 0.21%.

Among other in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed higher.

Czech Republic and Iceland drifted lower, while Austria, Ireland and Poland settled flat.

In the UK market, Fresnillo, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Pearson, Hargreaves Lansdown, Entain, Phoenix Group Holdings, B&M European Value Retail and Polymetal International gained 2 to 3%.

Smith & Nephew, JD Sports Fashion, Next, Tesco, Smith Group, ICP, Intertek Group, Aveva, ITV, Segro and Experian also ended notably higher.

British homebuilder Bellway advanced 1.6% after its profits more than doubled in the year to end July.

IAG shares declined 5.8% after brokerage Berenberg downgraded the stock rating and cut its target price on the stock..

Glencore shed about 3% and Rolls-Royce Holdings ended lower by about 2.2%. Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Associated British Foods, Johnson Matthey and Bunzl also closed weak.

In the French market, Unibail Rodamco climbed nearly 4%. Veolia gained more than 2.5%, Engie advanced nearly 2% and Capgemini gained about 1.5%, while Teleperformance, STMicroElectronics and Legrand gained nearly 1%.

Air France-KLM, Danone, Faurecia, Safran, Valeo, Thales and Carrefour ended lower by 1.4 to 3.3%.

In Germany, HeidelbergCement gained about 3%, Munich RE climbed 2.6%. Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Post, Bayer, E.ON, RWE, Merck and Vonovia gained 1 to 1.7%.

Delivery Hero SE shares gained 1.3% after the online food ordering company said it has invested $235 million in on-demand delivery startup Gorillas Technologies GmbH.

HelloFresh declined nearly 2%. Continental, Volkswagen, Henkel and BMW also closed weak.

Swiss biotech company Bachem Holding tumbled more than 10%. The company announced a 584 million Swiss franc ($634 million) capital raise through the placement of 750,000 new shares.

