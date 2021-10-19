Google Launches Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro

After a ton of leaks and months of hype, Google (GOOGL) has finally launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.



Google has gone with two variants of the phone, Pixel 6, the mid-range variant, and the Pixel 6 Pro, the flagship. Pixel 6 is priced at $599 while Pixel 6 Pro is more of a pocket pinch, available at $899. The phones are available for pre-order from Tuesday and will be shipped from October 28.



Right off the box, Pixel has followed the trend set by Apple and has done away with the charging brick. Both the handsets come with just the phone, a sim ejector tool, and a USB-C cable bundled in the box.



The base variant of the smaller Pixel comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which goes up to 256 GB. Pixel 6 Pro offers 12 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM in the base model and maxes out at 512 GB.



The display of both the handsets has improved from before. The display in Pixel 6 is a 6.4 inch 90 Hz 1080p OLED display while its superior cousin has a 6.7 inch120 Hz 1440p LTPO display. The low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) , developed by Apple, helps the phone to control frame rates very smoothly.



The processors used in this phone are Google's own Tensor chips that are built by ARM Ltd in England. Both the phones are equipped with chips, which according to Google, are as strong as the Spandragon 888 processors. Along with the Tensor chips, the phones are equipped with Titan M2 security chips as well.



Pixel has finally moved from its single-camera setup to a more advanced and modern multi-camera setup that is housed in a unique camera-visor that spreads horizontally. Pixel 6 has two cameras with 50-megapixel sensors each while the 6 Pro features an additional 4X optical zoom lens on top of the two cameras. Both the phones can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps and 240 fps slow-motion shots at 1080p.



Google has been aiming at cracking the flagship phone market and while their previous Pixels have excelled in software, the hardware has been lacking but this time, it looks like the search-engine giant has finally made the cut.



In the power segment, both the phones are better than their predecessors who had always carried the blame for having smaller batteries. Pixel 6 has a 4614 mAh battery while 6 Pro has a 5003 mAh battery. But with the new processors and the increased screen resolution as well as increased frame rates, it remains to be seen if the batteries can perform better.

