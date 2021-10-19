Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to surged 34.4 percent on year, slowing from 44.7 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.0 percent, down from 26.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 519.2 billion yen following the 635.4 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Australia will see September results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in August, the index dipped 0.3 percent on month.

Taiwan will provide September numbers for export orders, with forecasts suggesting a jump of 17.0 percent after rising 17.6 percent in August.

China will see September data for house prices; in August, the house price index was up 4.2 percent on year.

