Additional Support Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday to honor the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, the Malaysia stock market had tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 15 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,605-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, supported by solid earnings expectations and rising crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financial shares and plantation stocks were capped by weakness from the rubber glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 7.69 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 1,605.97 after trading between 1,602.71 and 1,609.62. Volume was 4.613 billion shares worth 2.913 billion ringgit. There were 573 gainers and 495 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata rallied 2.24 percent, while CIMB Group spiked 3.52 percent, Dialog Group strengthened 1.67 percent, Digi.com was up 0.23 percent, Genting accelerated 2.70 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 3.80 percent, Hartalega Holdings lost 0.32 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 1.48 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong improved0.53 percent, Maybank collected 0.36 percent, Maxis jumped 1.26 percent, MISC added 0.70 percent, MRDIY sank 0.82 percent, Petronas Chemicals eased 0.11 percent, PPB Group gained 0.54 percent, Press Metal shed 0.48 percent, Public Bank perked 0.95 percent, RHB Capital surged 4.06 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.87 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gathered 0.93 percent, Telekom Malaysia dipped 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 1.24 percent and Top Glove dropped 1.08 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 198.70 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 35,457.31, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to close at 15,129.09 and the S&P 500 gained 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,519.63.

Upbeat earnings news from insurance giant Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Netflix (NFLX) lifted sentiment.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in new U.S. residential construction in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.

