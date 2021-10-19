Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 65 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,200-point plateau and it's likely to see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, supported by solid earnings expectations and rising crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 25.19 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 3,199.01 after trading between 3,185.39 and 3,205.64. Volume was 1.83 billion shares worth 1.25 billion Singapore dollars. There were 286 gainers and 216 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust jumped 0.95 percent, while City Developments and Singapore Airlines both lost 0.54 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.27 percent, Dairy Farm International surged 3.99 percent, DBS Group soared 2.43 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.63 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.59 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 1.03 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 1.05 percent, Singapore Press Holdings rose 0.50 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.52 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.64 percent, Wilmar International climbed 0.91 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.71 percent and Keppel Corp, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand, SingTel, Thai Beverage and SATS were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 198.70 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 35,457.31, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to close at 15,129.09 and the S&P 500 gained 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,519.63.

Upbeat earnings news from insurance giant Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Netflix (NFLX) lifted sentiment.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in new U.S. residential construction in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.

Market Analysis