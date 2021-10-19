Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Wednesday

The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 430 points or 2.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,900-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, supported by solid earnings expectations and rising crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the stocks and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index jumped 195.21 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 16,900.67 after trading between 16,772.15 and 16,916.72.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.51 percent, while Mega Financial sank 0.61 percent, CTBC Financial dipped 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial was down 0.40 percent, First Financial collected 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.69 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 2.05 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.47 percent, Largan Precision spiked 3.02 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.93 percent, MediaTek soared 3.58 percent, Delta Electronics surged 3.81 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 0.87 percent, Asia Cement retreated 0.66 percent and Taiwan Cement declined 1.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 198.70 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 35,457.31, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to close at 15,129.09 and the S&P 500 gained 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,519.63.

Upbeat earnings news from insurance giant Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Netflix (NFLX) lifted sentiment.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in new U.S. residential construction in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide September numbers for export orders later today, with forecasts suggesting a jump of 17.0 percent after rising 17.6 percent in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis