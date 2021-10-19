Japan Has 622.8 Billion Yen Shortfall In September

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 622.8 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 519.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 637.2 billion yen deficit in August (originally -635.4 billion yen).

Exports climbed 13.0 percent on year, exceeding estimate for an increase of 11.0 percent following the 26.2 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports were up an annual 38.6 percent versus expectations for a gain of 34.4 percent and slowing from 44.7 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

