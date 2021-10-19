China Stock Market Has Green Light For Wednesday's Trade

The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 45 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,570-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, supported by solid earnings expectations and rising crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, mixed performances from the oil companies and weakness from the properties.

For the day, the index collected 25.02 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 3,593.15 after trading between 3,560.62 and 3,596.79. The Shenzhen Composite Index perked 20.60 points or 0.86 percent to end at 2,422.64.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.21 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.67 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.97 percent, Bank of Communications rose 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.12 percent, Jiangxi Copper shed 0.71 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tanked 2.14 percent, Yanzhou Coal sank 0.79 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.83 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.44 percent, Huaneng Power declined 0.59 percent, China Shenhua Energy lost 0.55 percent, Gemdale retreated 1.38 percent, Poly Developments plunged 3.08 percent, Beijing Capital Development and China Vanke, Bank of China and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 198.70 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 35,457.31, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to close at 15,129.09 and the S&P 500 gained 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,519.63.

Upbeat earnings news from insurance giant Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Netflix (NFLX) lifted sentiment.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in new U.S. residential construction in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see September data for house prices later today; in August, the house price index was up 4.2 percent on year.

