Hong Kong Stock Market May Test Resistance At 26,000 Points

The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 825 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 25,780-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, supported by solid earnings expectations and rising crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties, stocks and oil companies.

For the day, the index surged 377.46 points or 1.49 percent to finish at 25,787.21 after trading between 25,458.03 and 25,808.62.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies climbed 2.45 percent, while AIA Group gathered 2.29 percent, Alibaba Group gained 1.17 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 5.30 percent, ANTA Sports accelerated 3.23 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 1.75 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rallied 2.72 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) improved 0.50 percent, China Resources Land sank 0.63 percent, CITIC added 1.38 percent, Country Garden retreated 1.69 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 5.09 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 1.01 percent, Henderson Land increased 0.63 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.39 percent, Li Ning strengthened 2.91 percent, Longfor tumbled 2.28 percent, Meituan perked 1.85 percent, Sands China dropped 1.04 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 0.10 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 3.60 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skyrocketed 5.39 percent, WuXi Biologics jumped 2.61 percent and CNOOC, Galaxy Entertainment and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 198.70 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 35,457.31, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to close at 15,129.09 and the S&P 500 gained 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,519.63.

Upbeat earnings news from insurance giant Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Netflix (NFLX) lifted sentiment.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in new U.S. residential construction in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.

