Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday to honor the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, the Indonesia stock market had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 170 points or 2.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,655-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, supported by solid earnings expectations and rising crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dipped 2.77 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 6,656.00 after trading between 6,613.89 and 6,677.60.

Among the actives, Bank Negara Indonesia rallied 2.12 percent, while Bank Central Asia slid 0.33 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.35 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dipped 0.23 percent, Indosat jumped 1.47 percent, Indocement added 0.44 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.40 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 0.74 percent, United Tractors tanked 2.47 percent, Astra International accelerated 2.01 percent, Astra Agro Lestari retreated 1.45 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.80 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.46 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 3.49 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia, Bank CIMB Niaga and Timah were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 198.70 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 35,457.31, while the NASDAQ jumped 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to close at 15,129.09 and the S&P 500 gained 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,519.63.

Upbeat earnings news from insurance giant Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Netflix (NFLX) lifted sentiment.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in new U.S. residential construction in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.

