Australian Market Significantly Higher

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Wednesday, recouping the slight loss in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 above the 7,400 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with , financial and mining stocks providing the support.

Meanwhile, the domestic situation continues to be a concern, particularly in Victoria, which is hindering economic activity. Victoria reported 1,841 new cases of COVID-19 and twelve deaths on Tuesday, with 22,598 total active cases across Victoria. NSW recorded 283 new local cases and seven deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 65.90 points or 0.89 percent to 7,440.80, after touching a high of 7,449.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 65.00 points or 0.85 percent to 7,755.20. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and OZ Minerals are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are adding almost 2 percent each. Mineral Resources is edging down 0.1 percent.

Oz Minerals has lifted its gold production guidance in its quarterly report.

BHP has raised its offer to buy Canadian nickel miner Noront Resources, trumping the latest bid from Australian billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest.

Oil stocks are mixed. Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Beach energy is losing more than 4 percent. Oil Search and Santos are edging down 0.3 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining more than 2 percent and Afterpay is rising almost 2 percent, while Appen and Xero are adding more than 1 percent each.



Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining more than 1 percent and ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are adding almost 1 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining, Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Resolute Mining and Gold Road Resources are edging up 0.4 percent each.



Shares in Kogan are soaring almost 9 percent after the online retailer told investors that it has overcome the stock issues which plagued it earlier this year after the overestimated consumer demand.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.747 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed on a firm note on Tuesday and the major averages posted their best intraday levels in a month, as investors reacted positively to some upbeat earnings news from top name companies. Worries about slowing growth amid supply chain bottlenecks did weigh a bit and limit market's gains.

The major averages all ended with solid gains. The Dow ended higher by 198.70 points or 0.56 percent at 35,457.31. The S&P 500 surged up 33.17 points or 0.74 percent to settle at 4,519.63, while the tech-laden Nasdaq advanced 107.28 points or 0.71 percent to 15,129.09.

Meanwhile, the major European turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.19 percent up and Germany's DAX advanced 0.27 percent, France's CAC 40 edged down 0.05 percent.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid rising demand for fuel oil and diesel due to a severe energy crisis in China and several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended higher by $0.52 or 0.6 percent at $82.96 a barrel.

