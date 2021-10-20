European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for September. Consumer price inflation is seen unchanged at 3.2 percent in September. Economists forecast output prices to climb 6.8 percent annually after rising 5.9 percent in August.

In the meantime, producer price figures are due from Germany. Producer price inflation is expected to rise to 12.7 percent in September from 12 percent in August.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production and producer prices are due from Poland. Economists forecast industrial production to grow 8 percent annually after rising 13.2 percent in August.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases current account data for August. The current account surplus totaled EUR 21.6 billion in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area final consumer prices for September. According to flash estimate, inflation advanced to 3.4 percent in September from 3.0 percent in August.

Economic News

