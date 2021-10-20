Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises In September

Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in September, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.3 percent gain in August. Economists had expected a 5.1 percent rise.

On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.8 percent in September, following a 0.2 percent gain in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 1.8 percent rise.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 4.6 percent yearly in September and gained 0.8 percent from a month ago.

The core inflation rose to 4.9 percent in September from 4.5 percent in the prior month.

