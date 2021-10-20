Poland Industrial Production, Producer Prices Increase

Poland's industrial production rose more than expected in September, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

Separate data showed that producer prices increased in September.

Industrial production grew 8.8 percent annually in September. Economists had expected a growth of 8.0 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 7.9 percent yearly in September and mining and quarrying output grew 7.8 percent. Electricity output and water supply gained by 22.1 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial output declined 11.0 percent in September.

Producer prices grew 10.2 percent annually in September, following 9.6 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast a 10.0 percent rise.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 17.8 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 9.9 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 4.9 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in September, same as seen in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.