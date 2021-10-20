Bay Street Likely To Open With Positive Bias

Higher futures amid a surge in bullion prices point to a slightly positive start for the Canadian stock market Wednesday morning.

However, weak crude oil prices and subdued European may weigh on stocks and limit upside. Inflation data for the month of September may provide some direction.

Canadian inflation data for the month of September is due out at 8:30 AM ET. The annual inflation rate in Canada accelerated to 4.1% in August from 3.7% in July. Month-on-month, inflation increased 0.2% in August. Core inflation increased 3.5% in August over the same month in the previous year.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income climbed to C$1.69 billion or C$2.37 per share from C$985 million or C$1.38 per share in the prior year. The company said it expects to deliver 10% adjusted earnings per share growth versus 2020 adjusted earnings per share of C$5.31.

The Canadian market climbed to a fresh high on Tuesday, lifted by strong gains in healthcare and information stocks. Optimism about strong earnings from big-name Canadian companies, and upbeat earnings updates from top U.S. firms helped offset concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 101.62 points or 0.48% at 21,086.99, almost near the day's high of 21,087.55.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors fretted about slowing growth amid supply chain bottlenecks. Chinese shares fell slightly amid renewed uncertainty around monetary policies and China Evergrande Group's debt crisis.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its 2021 economic growth outlook for Asia and warned that supply chain disruptions, inflation pressures and a looming fresh wave of COVID-19 infections pose downside risks. However, it raised the economic growth outlook for 2022.

European stocks are subdued, with investors looking for direction as a relentless surge in commodity prices fuel worries about inflation spiralling out of control.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are down $0.77 or 0.9% at $82.19 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $11.50 or 0.65% at $1,782.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.167or 0.7% at $24.055 an ounce.

