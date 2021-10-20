Institutional Hurdles Derailing Virginia Medical Marijuana Program

The medical marijuana law came into effect in Virginia last year and since then the industry is going through difficult times as there are many hurdles to be crossed before patients can have smooth access to marijuana as treatment for their medical problems.

The major problems being faced by the patients include high prices of marijuana and the long drive to dispensaries to get the marijuana. People dependent on medical marijuana are also finding it difficult to get a medical card, which is compulsory for purchasing medical marijuana. The issuing of the card is delayed by technological problems and the long duration required for state approval.

In the last one year, five medical dispensaries have opened in Virginia, but patients are still having difficulties reaching the centers and getting access to medical marijuana. With high costs and limited access to medical cannabis, many patients have resorted to growing weed at their homes as a last resort.

The Virginia General Assembly had legalized limited home growth and purchase of recreational marijuana earlier this year, but those shops have not been granted the permission to open till now. So as of now, the only legal way for patients to buy marijuana for medical purposes is through medical dispensaries. At these centers also the wait becomes even more tough for people, as the sale is allowed only for registered patients.

Commenting on the situation, Virginia NORML Executive Director Jenn Michelle Pedini said, "'The medical cannabis program has the potential for 30 dispensaries. However, once this shifts under the new Cannabis Control Authority, Virginians can expect to see rapid expansion." He added that the shift is expected to happen in 2023.

In the present situation with limited dispensaries and a small patient population, the higher prices will continue for a certain period of time, Pedini said.

The Virginia Board of Pharmacy, which issues the medical marijuana card, said that there were only institutional delays in the issuing of cards and as of now 34,172 patients are currently registered with the Board of Pharmacy and the state is getting more than 1,000 new applications each week.

The Board of Pharmacy said that it was in the process of setting up a new licensing software system, which will speed up the card issuing process by providing digital registration and bringing down the need to mail cards. The Board is hopeful that this process will be completed by early 2022.

