Tesla Q3 Profit Trounces Street On Strong Deliveries

Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit that surged from a year ago and trounced Wall Street estimates, driven by a 57% jump in revenues, reflecting strong deliveries despite supply chain challenges in the auto industry caused by chip shortage.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla reported third-quarter profit of $1.62 billion or $1.44 per share, compared to last year's profit of $331 million or $0.27 per share.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.86 per share, compared to $0.76 per share last year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter.

The electric car maker's revenues for the quarter surged 57% to $13.76 billion from $8.77 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $13.62 billion.

Tesla said revenue growth was driven by growth in vehicle deliveries, as well as growth in other parts of the .

Tesla produced 237,823 vehicles and delivered 241,391 vehicles in the third-quarter. It delivered 232,102 units of its Model 3 and Model Y, along with 9,289 units of its Model S and Model X.

Meanwhile, vehicle ASP declined by 6% from last year as the Model S and Model X mix reduced from a year ago in the third quarter due to product updates and as lower ASP vehicles became a larger percentage of mix.

"The third quarter of 2021 was a record quarter in many respects. We achieved our best-ever net income, operating profit and gross profit. Additionally, we reached an operating margin of 14.6%, exceeding our medium-term guidance of 'operating margin in low-teens,'" the company said in a statement.

Looking forward, Tesla said it expects to grow manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible. The company expects to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries.

TSLA closed Wednesday's trading at $865.80, up $1.53 or 0.18%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $5.07 or 0.59%, in the after-hours trading.

