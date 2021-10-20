logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

New Zealand Credit Card Spending Data Due On Thursday

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

New Zealand will on Thursday release September figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, credit card spending surged 27.2 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see September figures for unemployment in August, the jobless rate was 4.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap