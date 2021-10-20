New Zealand Credit Card Spending Data Due On Thursday

New Zealand will on Thursday release September figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, credit card spending surged 27.2 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see September figures for unemployment in August, the jobless rate was 4.7 percent.

Economic News

