European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

Public sector finances from the UK and confidence from France are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finances for September. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 14.7 billion versus GBP 19.78 billion in August.

At 2.45 am ET, France Insee is set to issue business confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is expected to fall marginally to 105 in October from 106 in September.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer confidence survey data is due from Turkey.



Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden publishes unemployment data for September.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial turnover report for August. Turnover had increased 0.9 percent on month in July.

In the meantime, retail sales and unemployment figures are due from Poland. Sales are expected to grow 10.4 percent annually in September after rising 10.7 percent in August.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is expected to fall to 18 percent in October from 22 percent in September.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Economists forecast the bank to raise its one-week repo rate to 17.50 percent from 18.00 percent.

At 10.00 am ET, Eurozone consumer confidence survey data is due. The flash sentiment index is seen at -5.0 in October versus -4.0 in September.

