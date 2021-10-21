New Zealand Credit Card Spending Falls For Second Month

New Zealand credit card spending declined for the second straight month in September, albeit at a softer pace, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Thursday.

Credit card spending decreased 3.3 percent monthly in September, after a 15.8 percent drop in August.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending fell to 12.9 percent in September, following a 6.9 percent fall in the previous month.

Domestic card billing fell 2.8 percent monthly in September, following a 13.0 percent decline a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.