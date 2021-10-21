Dutch Consumer Confidence Weakens In October

The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index fell to -10 in October from -5 in September. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.

Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -14 in October from -8 in September. The assessment of the future economic climate was less positive and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation remained unchanged.

The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -7 in October from -3 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.