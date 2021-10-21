Dutch Jobless Rate Declines In September

The Dutch jobless rate fell marginally in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in September from 3.2 percent in August.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 292,000 in September from 301,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, was 7.4 percent in September, same as seen in the previous month.

