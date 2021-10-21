Turkey Consumer Confidence Decreases In October

Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in October, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 76.8 in October from 79.7 in September.

The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 60.7 in October from 62.6 in September.

The financial situation expectation of households decreased to 75.6 in October from 79.0 in the previous month.

The general economic situation expectation index declined to 74.2 in October from 79.3 in the prior month.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months fell to 96.6 in October from 97.7 in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.