Sweden Jobless Rate Falls In September

Sweden's jobless rate decreased in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent in September from 8.5 percent in August.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 454,300 in September from 478,500 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 24.4 percent in September from 21.1 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate increased to 67.8 percent in September from 68.2 percent in August. The number of employed persons was 5.095 million.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent in September.

