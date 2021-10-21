Italy Industrial Turnover Steady At 0.8%

Italy's industrial turnover remained unchanged in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Industrial turnover grew 0.8 percent month-on-month in August, same as seen in July.

Domestic turnover rose 0.8 percent in August, after a 1.7 percent gain in July. Foreign turnover grew 0.8 percent, after a 0.9 percent drop.

Turnover of intermediate goods turnover gained 2.4 percent and consumer goods turnover increased 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, capital goods and energy grew 0.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial turnover rose 13.8 percent in August, after 19.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Domestic turnover increased 13.0 percent and foreign turnover expanded 15.2 percent in August.

