Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls In September

Hong Kong's unemployment rate declined in September, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in three months to September from 4.7 percent in three months to August.

The underemployment rate decreased to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 7,100 to 180,600 in July-September. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also declined by around 7,200 to 79,000.

Total employment increased about 6,300 to 3.658 million in three months to September.

"The labor market improved further along with the increasingly entrenched economic recovery," the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said.

