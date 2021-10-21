Wall Street Targets To Open In Red

Thursday's trading might be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales as well as leading economic indicators.

Quarterly earnings reports of IBM Corp. (IBM) and Tesla (TSLA) are expected after the close of Thursday's trading.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are down.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 95.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 12.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 53.25 points.

The U.S. stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. The Dow climbed 152.93 points or 0.4 percent to 35,609.34 and the S&P 500 rose 16.56 points or 0.4 percent to 4,536.19. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq edged down 7.41 points or 0.1 percent to 15,121.68.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 300K, while it was up 293K in the prior week.



The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 25.0, while it was up 30.7 in September.

National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.030 million, while it was up 5.880 million last year.

The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 81 bcf.

Two-year, five-year, and seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. A five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.481 trillion.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller to speak on the U.S. before virtual Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) Discussion at 9.00 am ET.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to participate virtually in moderated discussion before 3rd Bund Summit organized by the China Finance Forum or CF40 at 9.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 7.78 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,594.78.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 118.49 points, or 0.45 percent, at 26,017.53.

Japanese shares fell sharply. The Nikkei average tumbled 546.97 points, or 1.87 percent, to close at 28,708.58, while the broader Topix index ended 1.32 percent lower at 2,000.81.

Australian fluctuated before ending on a flat note.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 27.98 points or 0.41 percent. The German DAX is losing 9.10 points or 0.06 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 36.70 points or 0.51 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is sliding 25.13 points or 0.21 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.33 percent.

