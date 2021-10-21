Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

Canadian shares look headed for a negative start Thursday morning, tracking weakness in European and lower commodity prices.

According to the Canada National Employment Report released by ADP now, non-farm payroll employment in Canada increased by 9,600 jobs from August to September. Canada had added 39,400 jobs in August.

Data from Statistics Canada said Canada's new housing price index for September rose 4% month-over-month in September after rising 0.7% in the previous month.

Y-o-Y, the housing price index climbed 11.3%, the data showed.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) reported net loss of C$38.03 million or C$2.86 per share in the third quarter, wider than net loss of C$28.48 million or C$2.08 per share in the year-ago quarter particularly due to higher operating expenses. However, revenue for the quarter increased 54% year-over-year to C$253.81 million from C$164.82 million, helped by higher drilling and service rig activity.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A.TO) reported ajusted net income of $536 million for the third quarter of this financial year, compared to income of $548 million a year ago. v

Despite data showing an acceleration in inflation, the Canadian market hit a fresh record high on Wednesday with traders continuing to bet on optimism about earnings. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 101.20 points or 0.48% at 21,188.19, which was the day's high as well.

Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Thursday amid worries over possible spiraling effects of a debt crisis at developer China Evergrande Group.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness with investors digesting mixed earnings results and reacting to news about the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group.

According to reports China Evergrande Group has secured a more than three-month extension on a defaulted bond.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.40 or 0.48% at $83.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.10 or 0.28% at $1,779.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.290 or 1.19% at $24.155 an ounce.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News