Major Averages Continue To Turn In Mixed Performance In Mid-Day Trading

The major U.S. stock indexes continue to turn in a mixed performance in mid-day trading on Thursday, with the tech Nasdaq posting a modest gain, while the Dow and the S&P 500 are giving back ground following recent strength.

The Nasdaq has pulled back well off its best levels of the day but currently remains up 31.87 points or 0.2 percent at 15,153.55. Meanwhile, the Dow is down 120.82 points or 0.3 percent at 35,488.52 and the S&P 500 is down 3.49 points or 0.1 percent at 4,532.70.

The modest pullback by the Dow comes after the blue chip index reached a new record intraday high during the trading session on Wednesday.

A steep drop by shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) is weighing on the Dow, with the tech giant tumbling by 7.8 percent after reporting weaker than expected third quarter revenues.

On the other hand, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have moved notably higher after the electric car maker reported better than expected third quarter results.

Traders are also digesting the latest batch of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended October 16th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 290,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 296,000.

The modest decrease surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 300,000 from the 293,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected dip, jobless claims once again fell to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.

The National Association of Realtors also released a report showing existing home sales rebounded by much more than expected in the month of September.

NAR said existing home sales spiked by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 6.29 million in September after slumping by 2.0 percent to a rate of 5.88 million in August. Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 3.6 percent to a rate of 6.09 million.

Existing home sales reached their highest annual rate since January but were still down by 2.3 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

Sector News

Steel stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Steel Index down by 3.4 percent.

Substantial weakness has also emerged among energy stocks, which are tumbling along with the price of crude oil. Crude for December delivery is plunging $2.28 to $81.14 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2.8 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 1.9 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.6 percent.

Banking, tobacco and chemical stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, while some strength has emerged among retail stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 1.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure after ending the previous session nearly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.8 basis points at 1.664 percent.

