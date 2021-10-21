UK Woman Experiences Lung Cancer Regression Using CBD Oil

A group of doctors based in the UK has come up with a case study where an octogenarian woman suffering from lung cancer has seen tumor regression after using CBD oil.



The doctors are looking at this case as a possible hypothesis that can be used for very important research on the effects of Cannabidiol or CBD in the treatment of complex diseases like lung cancer.



According to an article published in BMJ Case Reports, the woman reported smoking over one packet of cigarettes every week both before and after diagnosis of her stage IIB non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) on her right lung. A CT Scan performed on her showed a 1.6-inch nodule in the middle lobe of her lung. Since the nodule did not show any lymph node, which is the sign of cancer cell metastasis, the stage where cancerous cells spread all over the body to spread the disease, the doctors decided to opt for the curative method of treatment.



After her diagnosis in July, the doctors scanned her again in September and it showed that while the middle lobe nodule has regressed to 1.3 inches, there were two new nodules in the left apex and right upper lobe.



The doctors decided to run CT Scans on the patient every three to six months to monitor the movement of the nodule and in 2021, it showed that the tumor had reduced from 1.6 inches to just 0.4 inches in size. During this entire period, the woman said, she has been taking CBD oil sourced from outside. Talking about the dosage, she said that she has been consuming 0.5 ml of the oil three times a day.



According to the supplier of the oil, it contained THC (19.5%), CBD (20.05%), and tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (23.8%). The woman also mentioned that the consumption reduced her diet but she did not change her scheduled medicines. She also went on to smoke her share of cigarettes.



The lead author of the study, Dr. Kah Ling Liew at the Respiratory Department of Princess Alexandra Hospital, said to Medical News Today, "We were definitely not expecting to see such a striking tumor regression with no conventional cancer treatments and no other or lifestyle changes. […] Multiple studies so far in animal models have shown conflicting results, with some cases reducing cancer cell growth and others finding an accelerating growth of cancer cells."



Talking about whether this method can be a prospect in the treatment of lung cancer, Dr. Liew added: "The optimal dosage, form, route of administration, and combination of CBD/THC for each specific type of cancer — brain, lung, liver, prostate, and so on — needs to be further researched and determined. There will not be a single treatment that works for every form of cancer. Future studies need to be mindful of potential ingredient inconsistencies between CBD oils, and ensure […] when replicating studies that identical components are used."



The doctor also asked the doctors to be aware that patients often take unprescribed medications based on their beliefs, so it is always important to keep the choice of patients in mind before deciding on treatment methods.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News