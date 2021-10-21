Thai Stock Market May See Additional Upside On Friday

The Thai stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,645-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher with projected upbeat earnings news offset by sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 5.87 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 1,643.42 after trading between 1,639.16 and 1,646.50. Volume was 27.243 billion shares worth 71.285 billion baht. There were 920 decliners and 734 gainers, with 627 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport rose 0.38 percent, while Bangkok Bank climbed 1.24 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.29 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.56 percent, BTS Group advanced 1.06 percent, IRPC added 0.43 percent, Kasikornbank sank 0.70 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.85 percent, Krung Thai Card soared 3.57 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.89 percent, PTT perked 1.27 percent. PTT Exploration and Production rallied 1.62 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 0.38 percent, Siam Commercial Bank retreated 1.20 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.51 percent, True rose 0.49 percent, TTB Bank was down 0.88 percent and Advanced Info, CP All Public, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Gulf and SCG Packaging were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street again is mixed as the major averages opened slightly lower on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ quickly climbed into the green and finished that way, but the Dow remained slightly mired in negative territory all day.

The Dow eased 6.26 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 35,603.08, while the NASDAQ jumped 94.02 points or 0.62 percent to close at 15,215.70 and the S&P 500 rose 13.59 points or 0.30 percent to end at 4,549.78.

The continued strength on Wall Street came the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales rebounded more than expected in September.

Upbeat earnings news also contributed to the continued advance, thanks to the likes of Tesla (TSLA) and HP Inc. (HPQ). Meanwhile, a steep drop by shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) weighed on the Dow, with the tech giant plunging by 9.6 percent after reporting weaker than expected Q3 revenues.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Thursday, weighed down by a forecast that U.S. weather this winter will likely be warmer than average. Profit taking after recent strong gains and lower coal and natural gas prices also contributed to oil's decrease. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.92 or 1.1 percent at $82.50 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to jump 33.1 percent on year, slowing from 47.92 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.62 percent, up from 8.93 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $0.8 billion following the $1.22 billion shortfall a month earlier.

