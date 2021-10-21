South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Snap Losing Streak On Friday

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,005-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher with projected upbeat earnings news offset by sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the automobile producers, gains from the financials and mixed performances from the , oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index dipped 5.80 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 3,007.33 after trading between 3,002.74 and 3,025.88. Volume was 871 million shares worth 10.3 trillion won. There were 563 decliners and 297 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.38 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.32 percent, Hana Financial advanced 0.99 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.14 percent, LG Electronics added 0.40 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.63 percent, Naver gained 0.74 percent, LG Chem plunged 4.05 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 1.89 percent, S-Oil spike 1.76 percent, SK Innovation dropped 0.96 percent, POSCO perked 0.48 percent, SK Telecom slid 0.17 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.98 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 0.72 percent and Kia Motors fell 0.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street again is mixed as the major averages opened slightly lower on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ quickly climbed into the green and finished that way, but the Dow remained slightly mired in negative territory all day.

The Dow eased 6.26 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 35,603.08, while the NASDAQ jumped 94.02 points or 0.62 percent to close at 15,215.70 and the S&P 500 rose 13.59 points or 0.30 percent to end at 4,549.78.

The continued strength on Wall Street came the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales rebounded more than expected in September.

Upbeat earnings news also contributed to the continued advance, thanks to the likes of Tesla (TSLA) and HP Inc. (HPQ). Meanwhile, a steep drop by shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) weighed on the Dow, with the tech giant plunging by 9.6 percent after reporting weaker than expected Q3 revenues.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Thursday, weighed down by a forecast that U.S. weather this winter will likely be warmer than average. Profit taking after recent strong gains and lower coal and natural gas prices also contributed to oil's decrease. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.92 or 1.1 percent at $82.50 a barrel.

Market Analysis