European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales, Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results and retail sales from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.9 percent decrease in August.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit publishes France composite Purchasing Managers' survey data. The flash PMI is seen at 54.7 in October, down from 55.3 in September.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 54.0 in October from 55.5 in September.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases euro area composite Purchasing Managers' survey results. The composite indicator is seen at 55.2 in October versus 56.2 in September.



Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS composite PMI data is due.

At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank is slated to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to hike its key rate to 7.25 percent from 6.75 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.