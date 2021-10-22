UK Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In September

UK retail sales declined unexpectedly in September, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.



The retail sales volume including auto fuel decreased 0.2 percent month-on-month in September, after easing by revised 0.6 percent in August. Sales were forecast to grow 0.5 percent.

Due to falls in household goods stores sales, non-food stores reported a decline of 1.4 percent in sales volumes. Meanwhile, food store sales volumes rose 0.6 percent in September.

Automotive fuel sales advanced 2.9 percent as demand towards the end of September increased sales.

On a yearly basis, retail sales volume declined 1.3 percent, bigger than August's 0.2 percent fall and the economists' forecast of -0.4 percent.

Month-on-month, retail sales volume excluding auto fuel, was down 0.6 percent versus a 0.7 percent fall in August. The decline was in contrast to the forecast of 0.2 percent growth.

Excluding auto fuel, the annual decline in retail sales volume deepened to 2.6 percent from 1.1 percent. The expected fall was 1.7 percent.

Economic News

