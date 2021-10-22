Lithuania Industrial Production Increases In September

Lithuania's industrial production increased in September, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 19.6 percent year-on-year in September.

Manufacturing output grew 20.2 percent annually in September. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 18.0 percent.

Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 14.9 percent and those in water supply, and waste management increased 5.4 percent.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 5.8 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 31.7 percent yearly in September and those of capital goods increased 3.5 percent.

Production of energy 25.3 percent. Production of durable goods increased by 22.2 percent, while non-durable goods fell 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 4.3 percent in September.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 18.7 percent yearly in September and increased 7.2 percent from a month ago.

