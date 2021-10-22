Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall Further In September

Ireland's wholesale prices declined further in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Wholesale prices decreased 1.9 percent annually in September, following a 1.4 percent decline in August.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.8 percent drop in the previous month.

Prices for export sales decreased by 0.1 percent monthly in September and fell 2.3 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales rose 0.4 percent on month in September and grew 2.9 percent from the previous year.

Economic News

