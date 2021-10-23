Peter Hook & The Light Announce Joy Division Tribute Tour

English rock band Peter Hook & the Light have announced a North America tour for next year. They will be playing two classic Joy Division albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, in their entirety.
The 26-date "Division: A Celebration tour" will kick off with two shows at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on August 11 and 12 and conclude on September 14 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.
Besides playing Unknown Pleasures and Closer, the band will also perform Joy Division's early Warsaw material, tracks from their compilation Still, and the final songs the band wrote --"Ceremony" and "In a Lonely Place."
"The albums are played sequentially in track order, respecting the inspiration and impact of the stunning debut album Unknown Pleasures and the immaculately produced second Closer," a release announcing the tour explains.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, October 22.
Peter Hook & the Light "Joy Division: A Celebration" 2022 Tour Dates:
August 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
August 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
August 13 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
August 15 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
August 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
August 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
August 19 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
August 20 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
August 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre
August 23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
August 25 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
August 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
August 27 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
August 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
August 30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
August 31 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
September 2 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
September 3 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
September 5 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
September 6 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
September 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel
September 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel
September 10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
September 12 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
September 13 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
September 14 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom
(Photo: Stefan Bollmann)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News