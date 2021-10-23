Peter Hook & The Light Announce Joy Division Tribute Tour

English rock band Peter Hook & the Light have announced a North America tour for next year. They will be playing two classic Joy Division albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, in their entirety.

The 26-date "Division: A Celebration tour" will kick off with two shows at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on August 11 and 12 and conclude on September 14 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

Besides playing Unknown Pleasures and Closer, the band will also perform Joy Division's early Warsaw material, tracks from their compilation Still, and the final songs the band wrote --"Ceremony" and "In a Lonely Place."

"The albums are played sequentially in track order, respecting the inspiration and impact of the stunning debut album Unknown Pleasures and the immaculately produced second Closer," a release announcing the tour explains.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, October 22.

Peter Hook & the Light "Joy Division: A Celebration" 2022 Tour Dates:

August 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

August 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

August 13 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

August 15 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

August 16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

August 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

August 19 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

August 20 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

August 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

August 23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

August 25 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

August 27 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

August 30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

August 31 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

September 2 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

September 3 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

September 5 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

September 6 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

September 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

September 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

September 10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

September 12 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 13 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 14 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

