Australian Market Notably Higher

The Australian stock market is notably higher on Monday, after ending relatively flat in the previous two session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, with energy and mining stocks providing support amid higher commodity prices.

Meanwhile, the upside is limited amid the domestic situation, particularly in Victoria, even though the lockdowns have been lifted.

Victoria recorded 1,461 new locally acquired cases and seven deaths on Sunday, with the total active cases of COVID-19 across Victoria standing at 24,831. NSW reported 294 new locally acquired cases and four deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 49.10 points or 0.66 percent to 7,464.60, after touching a high of 7,471.70 and a low of 7,415.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 46.00 points or 0.60 percent to 7,772.80. Australian stocks closed flat on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals and OZ Minerals are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are adding almost 1 percent each. Mineral Resources is surging almost 8 percent after announcing that the Wodgina Lithium Mine will restart operations, as the company plans to establish long life operations for lithium alongside its iron ore operations.



Oil stocks are mostly higher, with Oil Search and Santos gaining more than 2 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum Origin Energy are up almost 3 percent each. Beach energy is adding more than 3 percent.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay is losing more than 2 percent and Appen is down more than 1 percent, while WiseTech Global is edging up 0.2 percent and Xero is flat.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 2 percent and Gold Road Resources is up 1.5 percent, while Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are adding more than 1 percent each. Resolute Mining is flat.

Among the big four banks, and Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.3 percent each, while ANZ Banking is adding 0.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank is up almost 1 percent.

Shares in Telstra are up more than 2 percent after it agreed to buy South Pacific telco operator Digicel from Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien for $2.1 billion, with $1.9 billion of funding to come from the Australian government.

Shares in Smartgroup are plunging almost 14 percent after the salary packager ended takeover discussions after a consortium led by private equity group TPG cut their $1.4 billion bid for the group.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.748 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday, following the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved to the downside, the Dow reached a new record closing high.

The Dow fluctuated over the course of the session but ended the day up 73.94 points or 0.2 percent at 35,677.02. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slid 125.50 points or 0.8 percent to 15,090.20 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.88 points or 0.1 percent to 4,544.90 after ending Thursday's trading at a record closing high.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.46 percent and France's CAC 40 surged up 0.71 percent.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Friday amid expectations supply in global oil markets will continue to remain tight. Weaker natural gas and coal prices limited oil's uptick. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $1.26 or about 1.5 percent at $83.76 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis