Japanese Market Significantly Lower

The Japanese stock market is significantly lower in choppy trading on Monday, giving up the modest gains in the previous sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying above the 28,500 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, with stocks dragging the market. Traders are also cautious in taking new positions ahead of the looming general elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 256.58 points or 0.90 percent at 28,544.27, after hitting a low of 28,506.51 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 4 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining more than 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.2 percent and Toyota is losing more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 1 percent, Screen Holdings is declining more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent, while Mizuho Financial is flat.

The major exporters are higher, with Panasonic gaining more than 4 percent, Sony adding more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric edging up 0.3 percent, while Canon is flat. is flat.

Among the other major losers, Takara Holdings is losing almost 3 percent, while UBE Industries, KDDI and Ajinomoto are lower by more than 2 percent each.



Conversely, Chugai Pharmaceutical is gaining almost 8 percent, Toho Zinc is adding almost 5 percent and Kobe Steel is up more than 4 percent, while Tokai Carbon and Nippon Sheet Glass are higher by almost 4 percent each. Sumitomo Heavy Industries and JFE Holdings are up more than 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 113 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday, following the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved to the downside, the Dow reached a new record closing high.

The Dow fluctuated over the course of the session but ended the day up 73.94 points or 0.2 percent at 35,677.02. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slid 125.50 points or 0.8 percent to 15,090.20 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.88 points or 0.1 percent to 4,544.90 after ending Thursday's trading at a record closing high.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.46 percent and France's CAC 40 surged up 0.71 percent.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Friday amid expectations supply in global oil markets will continue to remain tight. Weaker natural gas and coal prices limited oil's uptick. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $1.26 or about 1.5 percent at $83.76 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis