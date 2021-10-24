Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Higher At Open

Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday after private sector lender ICICI Bank reported its highest ever quarterly net profit and energy-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries reported better-than-expected financial results for the quarter ended September.

ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Vedanta, GAIL, Indian Oil Corp, Cipla and Adani Enterprises are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results this week.

As the week progresses, trading may turn volatile amid the expiration of monthly futures & options contracts on Thursday.

Asian were mostly higher this morning, though the upside remained limited as investors weighed inflation risks and awaited quarterly earnings announcements from major technology firms.

Investors also fretted over a resurgence in China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The dollar hovered near October lows while Turkey's lira slid to a record low amid a diplomatic spat with key Western allies.

Crude oil extended a rally, with Brent rising above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies. Bitcoin was trading around $62,000.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as earnings from several big-name companies proved to be a mixed bag and Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded a note of heightened concern over persistently high inflation and made it clear that the U.S. central bank was "on track" to begin reducing its purchases of assets.

The Dow edged up 0.2 percent to reach a new record closing high while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Friday as risks of contagion from troubled China Evergrande Group eased.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced half a percent. The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

